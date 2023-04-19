World Liver Day is celebrated on April 19 every year to spread awareness about the importance of liver health. Diseases like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, liver cirrhosis, and liver cancer are now affecting people more than ever before.

Livemint spoke to Dr. Punit Singla, Director & HOD - Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad about Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and the readons for having a fatty liver.

Common reasons for having Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

-Most common reasons for having Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) are obesity, poorly controlled diabetes.

-Food intake with more carbohydrates, more fatty diet, junk food, carbonated drinks can lead to higher risk for developing fatty liver.

-Lack of exercise and sedentary lifestyle has major impact on wellbeing of liver. In modern world, with everything being done on motor vehicles, most of the things being available on home delivery has lead to almost no activity by a person. Longer commute in metro cities has forced the persons to cut this time from their personal lives.

“Westernization of life style with above parameters has contributed to rapid rise in this modern world epidemic. This is also known as lifestyle disease," said Dr. Punit Singla

This is often seen in combination with diabetes, hypertension, obesity and deranged lipid profile, he added.

How to manage fatty liver

Management of fatty liver primarily lies in modification of lifestyles in terms of improving food intake and regular exercise. Patient's are suggestive to have healthy balanced diet with more proteins and less of fat and carbohydrates in food. Regular aerobic exercise for about 25-30 min, four times a week is good enough to help in improving general health.

Diet control and regular exercise are more important than medications. Rather, most of patients don't need medications.

Fatty Liver symptoms

Most people do not experience any symptoms, and it does not cause serious issues. However, some symptoms may include, slight puffiness in the face, darken crease of the neck, rosacea, Jaundice, itching and rash around the mouth.