World looks to spring for coronavirus relief as vaccinations start

The U.K. and U.S. both cleared the Pfizer vaccine this month, with the U.S. also approving a second shot from Moderna Inc. on Friday. A third vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford may be approved in the U.K. before the end of the year, or in early 2021. Together, the shots comprise a significant portion of global supplies and would go some way to getting the pandemic under control once deployed at scale.