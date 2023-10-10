The World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year. The World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) formally created the day in the early 1990s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is observed to create an awareness about mental illness and to start a discussion on mental health issues like borderline personality disorder, depression, anxiety, etc. and provide those who suffer from it a safe space and comfort to be able to openly accept and address such issues.

"The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide," according to the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2023 “Mental health is a universal human right" provides an opportunity for individuals and communities to come together to deal with mental health issues.

Its goal is to boost public awareness of mental health concerns and coordinate assistance for those grappling with them.

The initiative aims to enhance understanding, increase awareness, and encourage steps that support and safeguard the mental health of all.

The World Mental Health Day was founded by the WFMH, led by Richard Hunter, the deputy secretary-general at the time, in 1992. The theme of the first World Mental Health Day in 1994 was “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services Throughout the World".

That campaign saw feedback reports from 27 nations and led to national campaigns in Australia and England.

On October 10, several organizations across the world join hands to commemorate the World Mental Health Day. It is an opportunity for everyone to help build and maintain the mental wellbeing.

On World Mental Health Day, people all over the world get involved by raising awareness of mental health.

