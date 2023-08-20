World mosquito day 2023: Mosquitoes continue to trouble us throughout the year. However, it is during the monsoon, that these tiny buzzing insects grow rapidly and can cause serious diseases like Malaria, Chickengunia and Dengue. Here is the list of top mosquito-borne diseases people can contract.

World Mosquito Day 2023: Highly prevalent mosquito-borne diseases in India

Malaria

Malaria is one of the most common and prevalent mosquito-borne diseases that affects millions of Indians every year. Soon after the advent of monsoon, health authorities witness a spurt in Malaria cases. It is caused by a parasite of the genus Plasmodium. It is transmitted to humans most commonly through mosquito bites. Its common symptoms are fever, chills, headache, muscle ache and flu-like symptoms.

Dengue

If you are doing nothing of the water filled in your backyards and sewer during rainy season, then you are probably waiting for those unwanted guests who can bring Dengue with them. Dengue is carried by Aedes mosquito, which spreads the disease by breeeding in stagnant water bodies. These insects lay there eggs in stagnant water found at construction sites, hot water tanks, swimming pools, plants, sewers, etc. Its symptoms include discomfort in the eyes, muscle pain, joint pain, etc.

Chikungunya

The virus causing this disease is carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The common symptoms of the disease are fever, joint discomfort, muscle pain, swelling of joints, rashes, headaches, etc.

Zika virus

Zika virus is also transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. It also leads to effects like birth defects and even neurological disorders. It has similar symptoms to that of dengue. Its symptoms include fever, headache, rash, joint pain, red eyes, etc. It is advised people to wear full clothes, use mosquito repellent products to save themselves from mosquito bites.

Yellow fever

Another viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquito. People suffering from the disease can experience symptoms like mild fever, chills, loss of appetite, nausea, back discomfort, headache, and fatigue.