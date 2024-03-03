World Obesity Day 2024: Crores of men, women and children in India need ‘proactive approach‘
World Obesity Day 2024 on March 4 will highlight the rapid increase of obesity among children in India. Statistics show over 1.25 crore children aged 5 to 19 are overweight, up from 40 lakh in 1990.
