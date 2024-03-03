World Obesity Day 2024 on March 4 will highlight the rapid increase of obesity among children in India. Statistics show over 1.25 crore children aged 5 to 19 are overweight, up from 40 lakh in 1990.

World Obesity Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 4. Obesity among children in India has rapidly increased. Statistics from 2022 indicate that around 1.25 crore children aged 5 to 19 years are overweight compared to normal. This number was 40 lakh in 1990. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a study published in The Lancet Journal, out of this 1.25 crore, 73 lakh are boys and 52 lakh are girls suffering from this issue.

Globally, the total number of children, adolescents and adults suffering from obesity has exceeded 100 crore. Both obesity and being underweight are forms of malnutrition and harmful to health in different ways.

The NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) is a worldwide network of scientists. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the rate of obesity among the world's children and adolescents in 2022 is four times higher than it was in 1990.

The adult obesity rate in India was expected to increase from 1.2% in 1990 to 9.8% for women and from 0.5% to 5.4% for men by 2022. It was reported that around 4.4 crore women and 2.6 crore men were affected by obesity in 2022.

Between 1990 and 2022, the proportion of underweight children and adolescents worldwide was projected to decrease by nearly a fifth for girls and by more than a third for boys. At the same time, the proportion of underweight adults worldwide has more than halved.

The rate of obesity among girls rose from 0.1% in 1990 to 3.1% in 2022. For boys, it increased from 0.1% to 3.9% in the same period. Surveys showed that, from 1990 to 2022, the global obesity rate would increase more than fourfold among both girls and boys, with increases in nearly all countries.

‘Obesity is a growing health crisis’ “Obesity is a growing health crisis, and concerningly it is affecting our youth at an ever-alarming pace. Studies like this demand our attention. It's time for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and the community to come together," said Dr Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman - Max Institute of Laparoscopic, Endoscopic, Bariatric Surgery & Allied Surgical Specialities, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

"The health of our nation depends on addressing this issue head-on. We need a proactive approach and our efforts must shift towards awareness, and prevention, starting with empowering children and families to make healthy choices," Dr Chowbey said.

“Bariatric Surgery has proven to be a gold standard treatment option for morbidly obese and will always be a tool, but a healthier future demands more. The menace is not only straining our healthcare system but the overall economy of our country," he added.

