World Stroke Day 2025: Nutritionist recommends food habits to prevent stroke, says add fresh, fiber-rich foods to diet

The next time you get yourself a pack of processed foods, it may benefit if you pause and rethink. That bag of chips or bowl of ready-to-eat meal may just be quietly and slowly increasing your risk of stroke. A stroke is one of the leading causes of death globally, and alarmingly, more young people are having strokes due to modern lifestyles. Unhealthy eating, stress, smoking, regular alcohol consumption, and sedentary lives can lead to high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, which are major risk factors for stroke. Making changes to your diet is one of the first step you can take to prevent stroke, says a nutrition and fitness expert on the occasion of World Stroke Day 2025.

What is a stroke? A stroke happens when the blood flow to the brain stops. This can occur because of a blockage (called an ischemic stroke) or because of bleeding (called a hemorrhagic stroke). When blood flow is interrupted, brain cells cannot get the oxygen and nutrients they need. This can lead to cell death and severe, lasting damage. Stroke is becoming more common, and we need to take action to prevent it. One effective way to do this is through our daily diet.

What are the best food habits to reduce stroke risk? Here are some food habits that can reduce the risk of stroke, according to fitness expert and nutrition specialist Aman Puri:

1. Embrace foods that naturally lower blood pressure To lower blood pressure naturally, eat foods like green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, berries, nuts, and seeds. Vegetables like beetroots, kale, and celery are also good choices. Fruits such as watermelon are tasty and effective in reducing high blood pressure. “These foods can increase nitric oxide levels, relax blood vessels, and improve blood flow,” the fitness expert tells Health Shots. They are also high in antioxidants, flavonoids, and potassium. These nutrients help reduce oxidative stress and lower the risks associated with high sodium intake, which can help prevent strokes, as per the American Heart Association. You can add these colourful foods to your meals by making refreshing smoothies, zesty salads, or hearty soups.

2. Rethink processed foods In our search for convenience, we often ignore the dangers of processed foods. Items like canned beans and ready-to-eat meals usually have high sodium levels, which can raise blood pressure. “While sodium helps preserve food, too much of it can harm your heart health,” says Puri. Choosing fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables instead of packaged foods can improve your health. Eating whole foods can lower your sodium intake and help you get the most nutrients, according to the Heart Foundation.

3. Salt Salt is a common cooking ingredient, but using too much can raise your sodium intake, which is risky. A good way to manage this is by cooking meals at home. This gives you control over how much salt you use. “Instead of using table salt, try spices and herbs to enhance your cooking,” says nutritionist Puri. Ingredients like pepper, cinnamon, parsley, mint, and basil can add flavour without the health risks of excessive sodium. This simple change can help protect your heart health, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

4. Get your fiber fix Don’t underestimate how important fiber is in your diet! In recent years, many people have increased their intake of refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and sugary drinks, according to the Journal of Nutrients. These foods can raise the risk of stroke because they negatively affect cholesterol levels. “Eating whole grains is a great way to boost your fibre intake,” says the expert. Foods like oats, brown rice, quinoa, and legumes provide important nutrients. They also help lower cholesterol, which is important for preventing plaque buildup in your arteries.

5. The impact of smoking and alcohol Smoking and drinking too much alcohol can seriously harm your health. Nicotine narrows your arteries and speeds up your heart rate, which can raise your risk of blood clots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Alcohol can also cause your blood pressure to spike,” shares the expert. Quitting smoking and cutting back on alcohol can lower your chances of having a stroke. These changes not only help prevent strokes but also improve your overall heart health.

6. The DASH diet If you have high blood pressure, the DASH diet can help. This diet focuses on lowering sodium by cutting out processed foods and sugary snacks. “Instead, it encourages eating fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats,” explains the expert. Following the DASH diet can improve your blood pressure and heart health.

7. Simple lifestyle modifications To reduce your risk of stroke, it's important to make lifestyle changes. “This includes managing stress through activities like meditation, staying active, and getting enough sleep,” shares nutritionist Aman Puri. These factors are all connected. The healthier your lifestyle, the better your chances of avoiding serious health issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.