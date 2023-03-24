World TB day: History, significance and India's fight against TB4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST
World Tuberculosis Day will be observed on Friday, March 24. The significance of World Tuberculosis Day is to educate the world about the impact of tuberculosis, globally
On March 24 each year, World TB Day is observed to raise awareness of TB and efforts to end the global epidemic. Additionally, this day in 1882 marks the discovery of the TB-causing bacterium.
