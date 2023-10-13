The World Thrombosis Day is observed on October 13 across the globe. The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) created the World Thrombosis Day campaign in 2014 to bring awareness against the deadly disease.

Every year, up to 100,000 people in the US die as a result of thrombosis, which is greater than the total annual death toll from AIDS, breast cancer, and automobile accidents. On a worldwide scale, one in every four people dies as a result of thrombosis-related illnesses. Patients with cancer are four times more likely than the general population to develop serious blood clots.

World Thrombosis Day 2023: What is Thrombosis?

Thrombosis is a medical disorder that occurs when blood clots clog blood vessels. Thrombosis is basically of two types: Venous thrombosis and arterial thrombosis. When a blood clot stops a vein, this is known as venous thrombosis. When a blood clot plugs an artery, this is referred to as arterial thrombosis.

World Thrombosis Day 2023: Date

World Thrombosis Day is observed on October 13, the birthday of Rudolf Virchow, pioneer in the pathophysiology of thrombosis

World Thrombosis Day 2023: Theme

The theme of World Thrombosis Day 2023 is “Move Against Thrombosis" and it will span from 2023-2025

World Thrombosis Day 2023: History

The World Thrombosis Day was founded in 2014 by the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) in to create a focused global awareness against thrombosis.

Nearly 200 organizations worldwide participated in the first day, raising much-needed visibility of the disease through special events, educational forums, widespread media coverage and social media.

World Thrombosis Day 2023: Symptoms

Symptoms of Thrombosis include leg pain, swelling, warmth, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, discomfort, and skin discoloration. Sometimes it may be asymptomatic

World Thrombosis Day 2023: Significance

The goal of World Thrombosis Day is to raise global awareness against thrombosis, including its cause, risk factors, signs and symptoms, and evidence-based prevention and treatment. Finally, the effort aims to minimize the number of people who die or are disabled as a result of the condition.

