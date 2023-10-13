World Thrombosis Day 2023: What is Thrombosis? Symptoms, theme and significance
The World Thrombosis Day is observed on October 13 across the globe to create awareness against Thrombosis which occurs when blood clots clog blood vessels. On global scale, one in every four people dies as a result of thrombosis-related illnesses.
The World Thrombosis Day is observed on October 13 across the globe. The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) created the World Thrombosis Day campaign in 2014 to bring awareness against the deadly disease.
