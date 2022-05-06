Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World's first plant-based Covid vaccine is 70% effective against 5 variants of coronavirus

The world's first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Canadian biotechnology company Medicago is found to be 70% effective against symptomatic patients
2 min read . 02:01 PM IST Livemint

  • However, in March this year, WHO rejected Medicago Inc's Covid vaccine due to its links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc
  • Covifenz is the world’s first plant-based Covid inoculation. It’s made from proteins, grown in plants, that look like the virus that causes Covid to the human immune system

The world's first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Canadian biotechnology company Medicago is found to be 70% effective against symptomatic patients caused by five variants of coronavirus.

The vaccine, named Covifenz, contains coronavirus-like particles (CoVLP) produced in plants which are combined with an adjuvant (ASO3) that helps vaccines work better.

The vaccine efficacy was 78.8 and 74% against moderate-to-severe disease and among those who were seronegative at the start, respectively, the researchers said.

The phase 3 trial of the vaccine was conducted at 85 centres involving 24,141 adults who were randomly assigned to receive two intramuscular injections of either the CoVLP AS03 vaccine or placebo 21 days apart.

The researchers noted that vaccine efficacy among adults who were 65 years or older could not be determined because of the limited enrollment of participants in this age group.

However, previous evidence suggests that the CoVLP AS03 vaccine-induced similar immune responses in both young and older adults.

However, in March this year, World Health Organization (WHO) rejected Medicago Inc's Covid vaccine due to its links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc.

The Canadian biopharma company’s request for pre-qualification of its Covifenz shot wasn’t accepted, according to the WHO’s guidance document dated March 2. That means the WHO is unlikely to approve the vaccine for emergency use, which would also keep it out of the Covax global vaccine-sharing facility.

Covifenz is the world’s first plant-based Covid inoculation. It’s made from proteins, grown in plants, that look like the virus that causes Covid to the human immune system. The vaccine also uses GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s pandemic adjuvant, a substance that boosts the immune system’s response. It was jointly developed by Medicago, which is owned by Mitsubishi Chemical and Philip Morris, and Glaxo. The Canadian government provided $173 million in funding to its development and is so far the only country that has cleared it for use.