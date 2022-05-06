Covifenz is the world’s first plant-based Covid inoculation. It’s made from proteins, grown in plants, that look like the virus that causes Covid to the human immune system. The vaccine also uses GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s pandemic adjuvant, a substance that boosts the immune system’s response. It was jointly developed by Medicago, which is owned by Mitsubishi Chemical and Philip Morris, and Glaxo. The Canadian government provided $173 million in funding to its development and is so far the only country that has cleared it for use.

