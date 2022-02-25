2 min read.Updated: 25 Feb 2022, 10:24 AM ISTBloomberg
Covid-19 vaccine: The approval gives people who are hesitant to take currently available vaccines made by Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc. another option
The world’s first plant-derived Covid-19 vaccine was cleared for use in Canada, creating a novel immunization to combat the virus from a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. and Philip Morris International.
The vaccine named Covifenz was jointly developed by Medicago Inc., a biopharma company owned by Mitsubishi Chemical and Philip Morris and based in Quebec City, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
This is the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Canadian-based company, and the first that uses a plant-based protein technology.
Possible side effects:
After getting vaccinated, it’s common to have temporary side effects. These can last a few hours to a few days after vaccination.
This is the body’s natural response, as it’s working hard to build protection against the disease which include chills, fatigue, joint aches, headache, mild fever,muscle aches, nasal congestion, sore throat,cough, nausea,diarrhea.
The dosing schedule approved by Health Canada is to give 2 doses 21 days apart, based on evidence from clinical trials. Each dose contains 3.75 micrograms of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and 0.25 millilitres of the AS03 adjuvant.
Medicinal ingredient
Plant-based virus-like particles (VLP) of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (original strain) AS03 Adjuvant (manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline):
DL-alpha-tocopherol
squalene
polysorbate 80
phosphate buffered saline
