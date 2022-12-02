World’s top-selling drug going off patent means big bucks for middlemen

Unlike in, say, Europe, where government regulators decide what drugs to cover, for-profit pharmacy-benefit managers in the U.S. are responsible for negotiating with drug companies and deciding which ones to place in their formulary. Drug companies can win over PBMs by offering juicy rebates, or discounts from the list price. Each PBM will take a different approach in how it covers Humira biosimilars, but the common thread is that there could be a hike in earnings for the companies dispensing the drug.