Would you take Russia's covid-19 vaccine?

Sputnik V has one key, clever difference from the Astra and J&J vaccines: It uses the same adenovirus as J&J for the first dose (adenovirus-26) and a different adenovirus (adenovirus-5) for the second dose. In this way, it avoids the possibility of immunity to the first dose impacting the ability of the second dose to work efficiently. One issue is that a large percentage of people have pre-existing immunity to adenovirus-5, but that’s not a huge drawback if the efficacy is very high. A potentially more promising alternative would be to try a combination of adenovirus-26 for the first shot and Astra’s adenoviral vector – made from a chimp adenovirus – for the second, which is exactly what the two groups have agreed to do in a collaboration announced on Dec.11. Taken together, these details – even without the phase III results – give me reason to think the Sputnik V vaccine may well be as strong a candidate as the ones created in Western labs. The same can’t be said for Sinovac’s shot, CoronaVac, which is undergoing trials in Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia.