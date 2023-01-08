Covid continues to threaten worldwide with two new variants - XBB.1.5 and Omicron BF.7. While the latter triggered a massive infection spike in China, the XBB.1.5 has contributed to over 40% new cases in the US. As per the official data, both the variants have been found in India. Here is all you need to know about XBB.1.5 and Omicron BF.7; which is more dangerous and the symptoms related to them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}