Year-end covid curve could be shaped by past festival lessons

Laxminarayan said state governments should release more detailed data on those who are being tested, such as age, gender, and geolocation. “If only one in 50 cases are picked up by testing as seems to be the case, we need far more information on these individual tests," he said. Bihar has one of the lowest testing rates in the country, but even among those who get tested, fewer than 0.5% turn out to be infected—also among the lowest.