Yoga for winter immunity: Saurabh Bothra suggests 4 yoga poses to warm the body and calm the mind

Winter tests the body's resilience in many ways: the metabolism slows down, circulation reduces, mood dips and immunity weakens. This makes us more prone to colds, flu, joint stiffness, fatigue and more. Reduced movement and time spent indoors further add to this sluggishness. Yoga coach Saurabh Bothra says here's where yoga can help to build warmth, boost circulation, and strengthen immunity naturally.

"It helps the body adapt to seasonal changes while maintaining internal balance and mental energy. A recent study found that regular yoga practice over 10 weeks significantly increased levels of IgA (Immunoglobulin A), an important immune marker, demonstrating yoga’s direct impact on strengthening immunity during stressful periods," Bothra tells Health Shots.

Yoga asanas for winter immunity Practising yoga supports not just comfort, but immunity. The following four asanas help improve circulation, build resilience, and keep your energy steady through winter, according to Bothra:

1. Utkatasana (Chair Pose) In winter, the body’s circulation naturally slows, and joints may feel stiff, leading to reduced mobility and slower lymphatic drainage. Practising Chair Pose helps counter these effects, as it activates the large muscle groups of the legs and core, generating internal heat, stimulating circulation, and enhancing the immune system.

To perform it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart

Inhale as you raise your arms overhead

While exhaling, bend your knees, and sink your hips back as if sitting in an imaginary chair, keeping your spine straight and weight in your heels This practice supports overall vitality and resilience during the colder months.

2. Tadasana (Mountain Pose) When movement decreases, posture often suffers, which can compress the chest, limit breathing, and reduce oxygen flow. These factors impact immune function. "Tadasana realigns the body, opens the chest, and encourages even breathing, so the lungs and lymphatic system can work optimally in chilly conditions," explains Bothra, who is popular for his habit-building wellness platform Habuild.

To perform this asana:

Simply stand with your feet placed hip-width apart, spine elongated, arms lifted overhead, and your weight balanced evenly across both feet. 3. Matsyasana (Fish Pose) Winter’s dry air and indoor heating may reduce lung efficiency and strain respiration. Matsyasana expands the chest and supports deeper inhalation and better oxygen exchange, both vital for the immune system’s frontline defence.

To perform this:

Lie on your back with legs extended

Slide your hands under your hips

As you inhale, lift your chest and gently arch your upper back so the crown of your head rests lightly on the mat. 4. Shavasana (Corpse Pose) Winter invites rest, but often our minds stay busy with stress and low-grade inflammation quietly undermining immunity. "Shavasana allows the nervous system to shift into rest-and-repair mode, lowering cortisol and enabling immune-system recovery," says Bothra.

How to do it:

Lie on the back with legs extended, feet slightly apart, and arms by your sides with palms up

With closed eyes and slow breathing, let the weight of the body release into the floor, allowing the mind to settle and your system to reset. Why doing yoga every day matters? Making yoga a part of your daily habits can be game-changing. "Taking a few minutes each day for mindful movement and deep breathing can build a stronger, more resilient you. As the season draws in and the warmth outside fades, we must remember that true warmth also comes from within. The steady rhythm of your breath, the strength of your body, and the calm of your mind together help you stay centred and protected through the changing months," Bothra explains.