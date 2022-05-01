You can get covid twice, but what are the odds?

There is also preliminary evidence that reinfections with the same variant can occur. A Danish preprint, a study that hasn’t been peer-reviewed, found that reinfection of different subvariants of Omicron are rare but do take place. Among 187 reinfection cases, 47 were people infected with BA.1 and then BA.2 20 to 60 days later, researchers found. The majority of people were young, unvaccinated and had mild symptoms. There was no difference in severity between their first and second infection.