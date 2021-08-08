The Delta Variant of Covid-19 is resulting in many younger people getting hospitalised according to recent data analysis.

Peter Wark, Conjoint Professor, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle in study has made an analysis how the current Delta outbreak in New South Wales,are making up a greater proportion of people in hospital compared with earlier in the pandemic and mostly people of younger age group.

The study focused in NSW between June 13 and July 17, the 30-49 age group represented the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalisations, with 45 people in their 30s and 40s admitted (26% of total COVID hospitalisations). Some 13 people aged 49 and under were admitted to ICU, representing 36% of total ICU admissions, with the youngest just a teenager.Reports indicate 67% of new cases recorded in NSW on Thursday were in people under 40. Studies published in UK and Norway also indicate that younger people may have severe health implications due to Covid-19.

A review published late last year shows the steep rise of the infection fatality rate (the chance of dying from COVID-19 if you contract it) with increasing age:

- age 10 — 2 in 100,000

- age 25 — 1 in 10,000

- age 55 — 4 in 1,000

- age 65 — 14 in 1,000

- age 75 — 5 in 100

- age 85 — 15 in 100.

But younger people are more likely to be infected People aged in their 20s have consistently made up a high proportion of COVID-19 cases in Australia and overseas. If we look at all cases of COVID recorded in Australia since the pandemic began, 20 to 29-year-olds account for the highest number (around 22% of total infections).

Some people have proposed greater social contact among those under 40 explains the higher infection rates in this age group. But equally it’s been acknowledged more widespread testing among younger people, greater shielding by older people (staying at home to reduce their risk of infection), and a failure to communicate important public health messages around social distancing to younger people probably contribute.

Whatever the reasons, while the risk of death from COVID-19 is low for younger people, it’s self-evident that if more younger people become infected then more will develop serious illness and die.

There are other risk factors for young people.

Age is not the only factor that influences outcomes with COVID-19.

Being male and being obese also increase the risk of dying from COVID-19. Obesity may in fact add more significantly to the risk of serious disease in younger people.

Of course, none of these risk factors have to be present for a person to develop severe COVID-19.

For younger people who are unwell enough to be hospitalised with COVID-19, the outcomes can be quite serious.

Another large study from the United Kingdom showed 27% of 19 to 29-year-olds admitted to hospital suffered some form of organ damage to the liver, lungs or kidneys — any of which can lead to permanent disability.

A separate study showed 14% of patients under 40 admitted to ICU died, compared with 31% across all ages.

A recent Norwegian study looked at people aged 16-30 who had COVID-19 but hadn’t needed hospital treatment. It found after six months, 52% had persistent symptoms including loss of taste or smell, fatigue, breathlessness or impaired concentration.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.