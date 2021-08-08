Young people can also get very sick and die from Covid-19: Study

The study focused in NSW between June 13 and July 17, the 30-49 age group represented the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalisations, with 45 people in their 30s and 40s admitted (26% of total COVID hospitalisations). Some 13 people aged 49 and under were admitted to ICU, representing 36% of total ICU admissions, with the youngest just a teenager.Reports indicate 67% of new cases recorded in NSW on Thursday were in people under 40. Studies published in UK and Norway also indicate that younger people may have severe health implications due to Covid-19.