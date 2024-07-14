Young women with eating disorders are overdoing it with energy drinks
Julie Jargon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Jul 2024, 12:53 PM IST
SummaryCelsius and Alani Nu appeal to women wanting a fit lifestyle. Doctors say some young people are taking consumption too far.
With their fitness-influencer endorsements and wellness sheen, energy drinks have become more appealing to women. They’ve also become a go-to for teenage girls and young women with eating disorders.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less