Your blood pressure reading is probably wrong
Betsy McKay , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Dec 2024, 10:49 AM IST
SummaryDangling your arm, wearing the wrong size cuff, and talking or scrolling on your phone can make a reading higher or lower than it should be.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Your blood pressure reading probably isn’t as accurate as you think.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less