Your blood pressure reading is probably wrong

What does it take to get your reading right? You should sit with both feet on the ground, legs uncrossed, back straight and your arm supported on a table or other surface, according to guidelines from the American Heart Association and other organizations. A cuff should be positioned over your bare arm at the level of your heart. You shouldn’t talk or scroll on your phone while it is being measured, and your bladder should be empty. And you should take your blood pressure at least a couple of times in a sitting.