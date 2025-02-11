Your happy hour habits could raise your cancer risk
Sumathi Reddy , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Feb 2025, 08:08 PM IST
SummaryAwareness of alcohol’s risk is low, especially among those recently diagnosed with cancer.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
We all know cigarettes cause cancer. The memo on booze hasn’t reached everyone.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less