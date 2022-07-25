Covid variant that poses threat

Early in the pandemic, Covid-19 vaccinations assisted in reducing mortality as well as some of the worst side symptoms of the infection. An observational study in Israel found that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine further reduced the risks of severe illness by up to 70%. Nevertheless, some people who had received the full dose and the booster dose still needed to be hospitalised for Covid-19 during the first Omicron variant outbreak.