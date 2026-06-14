Your kidneys could be failing without warning signs: Doctors explain why kidney disease is often missed

Kidney disease is often referred to as a "silent killer" because it can progress slowly over time without any noticeable signs. Chronic kidney disease (CKD), a major public health concern, is receiving increasing attention because of rising global rates of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. With this in mind, experts stress the importance of early screening and preventive care to protect kidney health and lower the risk of kidney failure.

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According to Dr Vikram Kalra, Consultant Nephrologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, although most people think of kidney disease as a late-stage, severe condition, much of the damage occurs gradually over time. “In fact, when you begin to notice common symptoms such as swelling, nausea, loss of appetite, or extreme tiredness, significant damage may have already occurred,” he says.

Dr Umesh Gupta, Director and HOD, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, says that because of the gradual nature of the condition, many people do not realise they have kidney disease until they are already quite ill and in the advanced stages of the disease.

“The kidneys have a very important role in the body: filtering waste products, maintaining fluid balance, regulating blood pressure, and keeping the body's metabolic system stable. However, when kidney function begins to decline, the body compensates remarkably. As a result, people often do not realise how much damage has occurred until a significant amount of kidney function has already been lost,” Gupta says.

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Why does kidney disease often go undetected? The reason chronic kidney disease is often not diagnosed until the later stages is that there are either no symptoms in the early stages or the symptoms are too subtle to be easily recognised.

“People may feel tired, experience some oedema (swelling), or notice mild changes in urine output. However, these symptoms are often attributed to ageing, stress, or other common ailments. As a result, many patients are not diagnosed until blood tests or urinalysis reveal impaired kidney function,” says Gupta.

The key risk factors driving the increase Many factors contribute to the rising incidence of kidney disease. While diabetes and high blood pressure remain the leading causes, increasing rates of obesity, physical inactivity, long-term use of pain-relief medications, tobacco use, and a family history of chronic kidney disease also raise the risk.

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Many people with one or more of these risk factors do not undergo routine kidney screening because they do not feel unwell or notice any symptoms.

Lifestyle changes are increasing the risk of kidney issues Contributing factors to this hidden health crisis include a shift towards modern lifestyles characterised by unhealthy food choices, high salt intake, low fluid consumption, poor blood sugar control, and uncontrolled blood pressure. These factors place the kidneys under constant stress.

Another contributing factor, according to Dr Kalra, is the use of over-the-counter (OTC) medications, which can increase the risk of kidney injury if not taken under medical supervision.

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Importance of early detection Kidney disease is particularly concerning because many cases can be managed or even prevented if detected early. In many cases, people may not experience symptoms even as kidney function gradually declines.

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Early interventions, including a healthy diet, effective management of blood pressure and diabetes, and overall lifestyle modifications, can significantly reduce the risk of progression to kidney failure.

Prevention and early screening Awareness is an essential component of kidney disease prevention, says Dr Kalra. Understanding your risk factors, knowing when to get screened, and taking proactive steps to protect kidney health can improve long-term outcomes.

The number of people with kidney-related disorders is rising, leading to an increased focus on prevention rather than treatment alone.

According to Dr Gupta, several simple tests can help evaluate kidney function, including serum creatinine (a blood test), estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), and urine tests to detect protein.

These tests can provide valuable information about kidney function before complications develop. Early detection allows healthcare providers to intervene sooner, increasing the likelihood of slowing disease progression and reducing the risk of kidney failure.

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