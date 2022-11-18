Your muscle weakness may not just be a sign of aging

Another form, dermatomyositis, is more common among women, and can cause both skin rashes and muscle weakness. Medications including immunosuppressants and steroids have been used in treatment, and last year, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug made from intravenous immune globulin, or IVIG, which uses antibodies derived from plasma. The approval was based on a study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in October, that showed a significantly higher percentage of patients experienced improvement compared with those who received a placebo.