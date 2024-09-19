Your tea, coffee may save your heart: Having 3 cups daily plays ‘important’ role, new study reveals

A study led by Dr. Chaofu Ke suggests that moderate coffee or tea consumption may lower the risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity. Drinking three cups daily could reduce this risk by 48.1%, while 200-300 mg of caffeine may lower it by 40.7%.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated19 Sep 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Your tea, coffee may save your heart: Having 3 cups daily plays ‘important’ role, new study reveals
Your tea, coffee may save your heart: Having 3 cups daily plays ‘important’ role, new study reveals(Pixabay)

A recent study has found that drinking moderate amounts of coffee or tea could lower the risk of developing serious heart-related diseases. The research, led by Dr. Chaofu Ke from Soochow University in China, suggests that three cups of coffee or tea a day might help reduce the risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity (CM).

CM refers to having at least two conditions like heart disease, stroke or type 2 diabetes at the same time. Dr. Ke believes that coffee and caffeine might protect the body from these diseases as they develop, CNN reported.

Also Read | Alarm vs snooze: What latest study suggests on avoiding heart attack risks

The study looked at data from around 1,80,000 people in the UK, who did not have heart or metabolic diseases at the start. Researchers tracked their caffeine intake from coffee or tea and monitored which diseases they developed later.

“Coffee and caffeine consumption may play an important protective role in almost all phases of CM development,” CNN quoted Ke as saying.

Also Read | He got a new heart. Now the 34-year-old is fighting to fix the transplant system

The results showed that those who drank three cups of coffee daily had a 48.1% lower risk of developing CM, and even those who consumed 200-300 mg of caffeine daily had a 40.7% reduced risk compared to people who drank little or no coffee.

The study gathered data on the participants' caffeine intake through coffee, black tea or green tea. It also tracked any heart-related diseases they developed, using their medical records, hospital data, and death certificates.

Not a conclusive study

Dr. Gregory Marcus from the University of California, San Francisco, who was not part of the research, said the study’s findings support the idea that caffeine, especially in tea and coffee, might improve heart health.

Also Read | Coffee cuts chronic liver disease risk, find UK scientists

However, he has also told the publication that the study cannot prove that caffeine directly causes better heart health as other factors might play a role.

He also warned that high doses of caffeine, especially from energy drinks, could be harmful and lead to heart rhythm problems.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Business NewsScienceHealthYour tea, coffee may save your heart: Having 3 cups daily plays ‘important’ role, new study reveals

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.15
    03:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5.1 (-3.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.10
    03:59 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.35 (-1.99%)

    Indus Towers

    389.65
    03:53 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -37.9 (-8.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    K P R Mill

    936.70
    03:41 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    77.75 (9.05%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,371.45
    03:29 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    79.5 (6.15%)

    Asahi India Glass

    708.85
    03:47 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    34 (5.04%)

    PB Fintech

    1,882.30
    03:58 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    76.75 (4.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue