‘You're a fool if...’: Fortis doctor calls dal an incomplete protein source – Here's why

India, especially in the northern region, has a large population that primarily eats vegetarian food, and dal (lentils) forms a crucial part of their meals. Moreover, it is often consumed as a high-protein source.

Protein is made up of amino acids, of which the body needs 20 types in order to grow, produce hormones and stay healthy. Nine of these amino acids must come from food.

But does it have enough protein to meet your daily requirement? A Fortis Vasant Kunj doctor helps decode exactly how much protein is in a serving of 100g of dal, and is it's enough.

Does dal contain enough protein? In a viral Instagram post, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist, stated that a bowl of dal, which is the average daily consumption of Indians, is insufficient to meet the daily protein intake.

“If you consider dal a protein-rich source, you're a fool,” Dr Vatsya said, while agreeing that dal does contain some protein, but it is not even remotely sufficient.

He explained that to get merely 24 grams of protein from dal, “you'd need to eat at least 5 bowls,” the doctor said. “Dal is considered a protein source in every Indian household. And 100 grams of uncooked dal contains 24 grams of protein.”

Realistically, he said that it is impossible to eat 100 grams of dal in one meal. “When you cook 100 grams of dal, it makes up to five to six bowls, which an entire family can eat.”

The gastroenterologist said that a single serving of dal contains only four to five grams of protein, and to obtain 24 grams of protein, a person would need to consume at least five servings of dal.

He said that compared to 100 grams of chicken, dal still has five or six grams less protein.

‘Dal is an incomplete protein source’ “They are an incomplete protein source,” Dr Vatsya said, while explaining that it is because they miss some essential amino acids, and that's why your body can't absorb dal properly.

He also stressed that wanting to get your share of protein via only dal is wrong, and suggested that to make meals high in protein, one must “Combine dal with cheese, eggs, curd, and whey protein.”

“Only then will your plate balance become muscle-building, gut-healing, and body-supporting. Be sure to show these reels to your mom, who keeps giving you dal, thinking they're high in protein,” he added.

How much protein do you really need? The World Health Organisation recommends 0.83 grams of protein a day per kilogram of body weight (g/kg) for healthy adults to maintain muscle and tissue health.

Elderly folk may be better off eating more, since muscles wither with age and older bodies are less efficient at absorbing protein. A review published in Nutrients in 2021 suggested that a ratio closer to 1.2g/kg, together with resistance training, could help limit muscle shrinkage in older people. Children and teenagers, who are still growing, may also want more than the minimum, depending on how active they are.

