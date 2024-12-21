On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly's weight-loss treatment, Zepbound, for obstructive sleep apnea, making it the first drug greenlighted to directly treat patients with the common sleeping disorder, as reported by Reuters.'

“The regulator approved the drug for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity,” the company said.

The approval opens up a large patient market for Lilly as demand for Zepbound continues to rise. It could also bolster Lilly's position with commercial insurers and employers, who have been reluctant to cover the drug due to its high price. Following the announcement, shares of the Indianapolis-based drugmaker rose by 1.14% in after-market trading.

What happens in sleep apnea? Reuters reported that sleep apnea patients stop breathing briefly while sleeping, disturbing the sleep cycle and causing long-term complications such as heart conditions. The condition affects roughly one billion people globally.

"Too often, obstructive sleep apnea is brushed off as 'just snoring' - but it's far more than that," said Julie Flygare, CEO of non-profit organization Project Sleep.

Common treatments for sleep apnea include CPAP machines (which require wearing a mask while sleeping), surgery, and weight loss. Zepbound, along with Lilly's popular diabetes drug Mounjaro, both contain tirzepatide, a GLP-1 agonist. Initially developed for type 2 diabetes, these drugs also help reduce food cravings and slow stomach emptying.

U.S.-based Lilly and Danish competitor Novo Nordisk are exploring additional uses for their groundbreaking obesity drugs, as they compete to demonstrate their broader health benefits.

Regulators can expand approval for medicines if new data shows them to be effective in other therapeutic areas.

The FDA's approval is based on data from two trials involving 469 participants, in which Zepbound helped ease breathing difficulties in patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

The drugmaker published the full data in June, showing the drug helped resolve the disorder in up to 52% of patients in these trials, Reuters reported.