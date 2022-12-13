Zika virus: How to prevent, expert suggests these steps

A 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus and has been advised to take precautionary measures. Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.
A mosquito-borne flavivirus had been reported to be associated with the increased incidence of microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome, and Guillain-Barre syndrome. Since its discovery in the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947, several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.
Here are some of the steps suggested by experts to prevent Zika virus:
While speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Paras Hospital said that by having unprotected sex with an infected individual or being bitten by an infected Aedes mosquito, a person might contract the diseases.
Experts suggested that in case to avoid being infected by the Zika virus people must avoid stagnant water collection, cleaning pots and coolers. Using EPA approved mosquito repellent (DEET) is preferred. Larvicidal measures such as permethrin is desirable. Experts also suggested to wear full clothing and light wear clothes while going out and for kids.
Experts also suggested use of condoms for safe sex and sexual abstinence for 2 -3 months for both women and men if suspected or while travelling to area of ongoing Zika transmission.
According to experts it is better to avoid travel to areas with ongoing Zika transmission via travel health and vaccine clinic and expertise is recommended.
