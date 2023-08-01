Deepinder Goyal, the CEO and founder of food aggregator Zomato , recently shared a peep into his fitness journey in an Instagram post. In his post on Monday, the Zomato CEO showcased the difference in his health through a before and after picture from 2019 and 2023. In the caption of the picture Goyal said a few months before the Covid pandemic in 2019, he started treating his health as an equal priority to his work. Nothing extreme but just maintained consistency to achieve the fitness.

The Zomato founder also shared two Post-it notes, one from 2019 and the other from 2023. In his Post-it notes Goyal tells about his body weight, his cholesterol level, body fat percentage, and blood glucose level from 2019 and 2023.

In his post-it notes Deepinder Goyal mentioned that how his weight has gone down from 87 kg in 2019 to 72 kg in 2023. He also reduced his cholesterol levels from 165 to 55 and body fat percentage levels in a matter of four years.

View Full Image Deepinder Goyal's Post-it notes

"A glance into my personal fitness journey. In 2019, a few months before the pandemic, I started treating my health as an equal priority to my work. Nothing extreme but just maintained consistency. Highlight of 2019 vs 2023 results," the Zomato CEO wrote in the caption of the post.

“I started tracking my carb intake, ate a healthy diet (all ordered via Zomato; because Indian home cooked food is so dominated by carbs), and worked out regularly. I didn’t do anything extreme, always had a day or two of cheat days on weekends (with cholle bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun and what not). But overall, I was consistent with more healthy behaviour each week compared to my previous habits. Consistency without extremities has had a positive effect on both my physical and psychological health", he said.

“It is no secret that physical health – which also determines mental health is a vital force behind a high-performance individual. When we move our bodies regularly, we are in better control of our emotions, we think more creatively, and have more energy to tackle more in a day, in a better way than before", Goyal writes.

Goyal also announced the creation of a position in Zomato, a new kind of CFO — Chief Fitness Officer, who will work closely with all Zomans in their individual journey of wellness and healthy living. He will be an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors.