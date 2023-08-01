Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal loses 15 Kg in 4 years, shares his fitness journey

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO and founder of food aggregator Zomato, recently shared a peep into his fitness journey in an Instagram post. In his post on Monday, the Zomato CEO showcased the difference in his health through a before and after picture from 2019 and 2023. In the caption of the picture Goyal said a few months before the Covid pandemic in 2019, he started treating his health as an equal priority to his work. Nothing extreme but just maintained consistency to achieve the fitness.

