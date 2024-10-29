Science
The great Indian diet challenge: do we really know what’s healthy?
Tanay Sukumar , Nandita Venkatesan 4 min read 29 Oct 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Summary
- Over 70% urban Indians claim to have improved their diets recently, while exercise is a regular activity for over 60%. But a significant share are okay with eating oily and fried foods or parathas, or even desserts frequently.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Urban India’s perception of healthy eating may not align with established nutritional guidelines, the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey suggests.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less