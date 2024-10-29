The great Indian diet challenge: do we really know what’s healthy?

Nearly seven in 10 respondents claimed they had improved their diets in the past year. But when prodded more on the health benefits of some common food items, this group displayed surprising views. Among those with ‘improved’ eating habits, 34% said oily and fried foods more than once a week was fine; among those whose diets had deteriorated, this share was 30%. The first group also showed a greater tolerance for frequent indulgences in sweets, chocolates, desserts, and parathas.

Despite these foods being associated with high levels of saturated, and possibly trans fats, as well as sugar—known contributors to lifestyle diseases—those with 'improved' diets were more likely to view reducing sugar, unhealthy fats, salt, or carbs as passing trends rather than sustainable health practices.

The improved habits may have come from eggs, or switching to soya- and ragi-based snacks or atta noodles, the responses suggest. But the health quotient of alternative snacks and atta noodles is also debatable, as they may have other worrisome ingredients.

The latest survey, held online, was the 12th in a biannual series conducted by Mint in association with YouGov India and the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). It had 10,314 respondents spread across over 200 cities and towns. Conducted since 2018, the survey throws light on the beliefs, choices, and anxieties of India’s young urban population.

Diet puzzle

Urban Indians generally hold a positive view of their eating habits, especially those in higher income brackets. While 72% of respondents overall claimed their diets had improved, the share jumped to 94% among those earning ₹4 lakh or more per month, and 82% among those with monthly incomes of ₹1-4 lakh. In contrast, only 68% of respondents earning below ₹30,000 a month reported dietary improvements.

The self-perceived positive turn is also the greatest among millennials (73%), with post-millennials following closely at 71%. ‘Millennials’ refers to the cohort that is now aged between 28 and 43 years old; post-millennials (aka Gen Z) are younger.

For a large share of the group with ‘improved’ diets, the change has largely come from increased awareness (56%) or influence from family or friends (46%). Among those whose eating habits worsened, 40% blamed a difficult phase in life, which made it tough for them to prioritize food, while 37% attributed it to changes at the workplace. A significant minority (36%) also said it was because healthy food had become more expensive.

Workout challenge

Sedentary lifestyles are often flagged as a reason for rising incidence of non-communicable diseases setting in early among Indians. Yet, many in Gen Z seem to be averse to a daily exercise routine: only 26% said they had one, compared to 40% among pre-millennials and 36% among millennials. Women were less likely to be active, with 41% saying they exercised once a week or less, against 34% of men. This could be tied to women juggling household duties and paid work, leaving little time to devote to physical activity.

Those with higher incomes and those living in metro cities were a lot more likely to exercise regularly (more than once a week). The income-based disparity was stark—55% of those making ₹30,000 per month or less, versus 85% of those making ₹2.5 lakh or more.

Close to 63% also said they get health check-ups done at least once a year. This was 69% for pre-millennials and 58% among Gen Z. On expected lines, higher incomes facilitated more check-ups. Among women, the share dropped to 60%, against 65% for men. Among regions, the share was the lowest (59%) in southern India.

Label alert

Do you read food product labels? For three in four respondents, the expiry date is among the top three factors to watch out for while buying a product; ingredients and nutritional information come next, ahead of brand name, the survey showed. As many as 52% said they also look for a certification by India’s food safety regulator.

However, nearly a quarter (27%) of the respondents find it difficult to understand food nutrition labels, which inches closer to 30% among those less educated, residents of smaller cities, and the lowest earners. This indicates the need for greater awareness and access to such critical information to trickle down beyond the well-to-do sections.

Healthy beliefs

From keto diet to going low-carb and salt-free, there has been an explosion of ‘healthy’ advice tapping into the anxiety of Indians. We asked respondents for a fact-versus-fad dissection of some popular healthy methods dished out in the public domain. The need for going low-carb and gluten-free appeals to urban Indians’ sensibilities the most, with close to 70% of respondents saying these are healthy methods. Around 60% said the same about reducing sugar and increasing proteins in the diet. But as noted earlier, these shares were lower for those who claimed to have improved their diets in the year prior.

Indians are becoming conscious of their choices for a healthy lifestyle, but as social media trends drive perception, what’s nutritious and what’s not is up for debate.

This is the sixth part of a series about the findings of the 12th round of the survey. The previous parts covered political attitudes, middle-class aspirations, and social media use. These surveys are skewed towards urban, well-to-do netizens, with 90% of respondents falling under the NCCS-A socio-economic category. Full methodology note here.

