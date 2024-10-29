The great Indian diet challenge: do we really know what’s healthy?

Healthy beliefs

From keto diet to going low-carb and salt-free, there has been an explosion of ‘healthy’ advice tapping into the anxiety of Indians. We asked respondents for a fact-versus-fad dissection of some popular healthy methods dished out in the public domain. The need for going low-carb and gluten-free appeals to urban Indians’ sensibilities the most, with close to 70% of respondents saying these are healthy methods. Around 60% said the same about reducing sugar and increasing proteins in the diet. But as noted earlier, these shares were lower for those who claimed to have improved their diets in the year prior.