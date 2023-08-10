Chandrayaan-3: Here's a timeline of ISRO Moon mission's key events| In pics

13 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 Mission highlights: ISRO's much anti... moreChandrayaan-3 Mission highlights: ISRO's much anticipated lunar touchdown attempt is scheduled for August 23

1/13On July 6, ISRO announces the launch date of Mission Chandrayaan-3 as July 14 from Sriharikota's second pad.

2/13Chandrayaan-3 launch: The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 being moved to the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on July 6. (PTI)

3/13On July 7, successful electrical tests are completed on the vehicle.

4/13A comprehensive 24-hour 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch process concluded on July 11. (ANI Pic Service)

5/13Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, on board the LVM-3 rocket. (ISRO) (HT_PRINT)

6/13The first orbit-raising manoeuvre was successfully conducted on July 15, reaching an orbit of 41762 km x 173 km. (AFP)

7/13On July 17, the second orbit raising manoeuvre placed Chandrayaan-3 at an orbit of 41603 km x 226 km. (REUTERS)

8/13The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre on July 22 established the spacecraft in an orbit of 71351 km x 233 km. (AFP)

9/13Another successful orbit raising manoeuvre took place on July 25.

10/13On August 1, Chandrayaan-3 was inserted into a translunar orbit of 288 km x 369328 km. ISRO unveiled a picture of Earth captured by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. (ISRO)

11/13Successful lunar orbit insertion was achieved on August 5 at an orbit of 164 km x 18074 km. A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released August 6, 2023. (via REUTERS)

12/13On August 9, ISRO lowers the spacecraft's orbit around the moon to achieve an orbit of 174 km x 1437 km. (ANI)