Heritable Agriculture, a Google spinout, is bringing AI to crop breeding
The Economist 5 min read 28 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Summary
- By reducing the cost of breeding, the firm hopes to improve yields and other properties for an array of important crops
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Norman Borlaug moved to Mexico in 1944, 60% of the wheat consumed in the country was imported. The government wanted to produce enough of the staple domestically to meet demand, so with money from the Rockefeller Foundation it had started the Cooperative Wheat Research and Production Programme, and asked Borlaug to lead it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less