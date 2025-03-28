Heritable Agriculture, a Google spinout, is bringing AI to crop breeding

The data describe how different combinations of plant genes fare in particular soil and weather conditions, which genes are being expressed and which concentrations of various metabolites are present as a given plant grows. Heritable has processed data from some 14,000 samples taken from field trials it or its customers have run in Nebraska, Wisconsin and California with seven different crops. Once the desired genetics for a given environment have been determined, a different model determines the quickest breeding path to take to get there, based on the plants available to a given breeder. For now, Heritable does not edit the genomes of plants its customers plan to sell. The company’s use of editing is, instead, restricted to checking the accuracy of its models.