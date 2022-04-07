High immune response to Covid variants in breakthrough cases after 2 Covaxin jabs: ICMR study

Dr Pragya Yadav said the participants were categorised into three groups — The first group was of 52 COVID-19 volunteers vaccinated with 2 doses of Covaxin with an average age of 41.7 years, the second group was of 31 COVID-19 volunteers recovered cases vaccinated with 2 doses of Covaxin with average age of 41.7 years and the third group was of 40 of breakthrough cases after two-dose vaccination with Covaxin with an average age of 43.7 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}