Highly mutated COVID variant BA.2.86 detected in 2 more countries, but 'pandemic in a different phase’, says WHO2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Highly mutated COVID variant BA.2.86 detected in Switzerland and South Africa, in addition to other countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’
A highly mutated COVID variant named BA.2.86 has been identified in Switzerland and South Africa, along with Israel, Denmark, the US, and the UK, according to a leading official from the World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message