An outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China has raised alarm globally. Several countries, including India, are monitoring the virus and its spread closely. But should one worry about it? How is this virus similar to the COVID-19 virus? What are its symptoms, and what have experts said so far? Is there a vaccine for HMPV? Here's all you need to know.

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)? Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes lower and upper respiratory infections (like a cold). It is a seasonal disease that usually occurs in the winter and early spring, similar to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu.

Is HMPV a new virus? HMPV is not a newly discovered virus. It was first discovered in 2001, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. However, some serologic evidence suggests that the virus has been widespread since at least 1958, an expert said. HMPV falls in the Pneumoviridae family along with RSV.

Is HMPV similar to COVID-19 virus? Yes. Coronavirus disease or COVID-19 is an infectious disease which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The HMPV virus and the SARS-CoV-2 virus are similar in some ways:

1. Both viruses cause respiratory disease in people of all ages. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are likely to be most at risk.

2. Symptoms are also similar. Symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. These are also the symptoms shown by people infected with the COVID-19 virus.

3. Both viruses are most likely spread from an infected person to others through secretions from coughing and sneezing and close personal contact. They also spread by touching objects or surfaces that have the viruses on them and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

4. As per Science Direct, COVID-19 appears to be temperature-sensitive and, therefore, seasonal. Similarly, HMPV circulates in distinct annual seasons, the US CDC said. Although HMPV can be detected throughout the year, infections typically peak in the United States from late winter to early spring.

Is there a vaccine to prevent HMPV spread? No. There is currently no vaccine, and antiviral treatment is not recommended. But patients can help prevent the spread of HMPV and other respiratory viruses by following these steps:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (see CDC's Clean Hands Save Lives!) Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Patients who have cold-like symptoms should cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with others.

HMPV outbreak: Should India be worried? Amid concerns over the outbreak of the HMPV in China, Dr Atul Goel, Director-General of Health Services, reassured the public that there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation. He urged people to take general precautions.

He said, "We have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country, there is no such substantial increase in 2024 data." He further mentioned that during winter, there is an outbreak of respiratory infections and “our hospitals are fully prepared for that with the necessary supplies and beds.”

"I want to request the public to take general precautions, which means, those who have cough and cold should prevent coming in contact with other people to prevent the spread and take normal medicines prescribed for cold and fever... Otherwise, nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," Dr Goel was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, warned that HMPV usually shows symptoms similar to other respiratory viruses, and if the outbreak isn't quickly controlled, it can put a lot of strain on the healthcare system. Dr Dang highlighted that "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing remains the gold standard for diagnosing HMPV."

What China said about HMPV spread? China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press statement on Friday that "Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season".