Holidays in astronaut style: A trip to space

For the first time ever, Chinese astronauts spent the New Year in space on January 1, 2022. In Beijing, Hong Kong and Macao, they organised a live video chat on New Year's Day 2022 and spoke with college students there. The space station was decorated in honour of the beginning of the Chinese New Year of the Tiger on February 1 and greetings for a joyous and prosperous new year were conveyed to those on Earth.

