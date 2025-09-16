How an AI giant became obsessed with an albino alligator
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Sept 2025, 04:30 pm IST
Summary
A coincidence of naming has sparked a bizarre but intense connection between a chatbot and a San Francisco gator
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei helped create one of the most cutting-edge chatbots on the market. Her 4-year-old son is convinced her job is taking care of an alligator. It’s easy to understand the confusion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story