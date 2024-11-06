How can you stop batteries from catching fire? Perhaps by adding some water.
SummaryGovernments and investors are pouring money into the search for batteries that are difficult, or impossible, to set on fire
SYDNEY—When a lithium-ion battery catches fire, it can burn hotter than a blow torch. Cluster dozens or even hundreds of them together, as utilities often do to store wind and solar power, and the risk of a fire starting—and spreading—grows.
