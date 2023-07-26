How Extreme Heat Can Affect Your Health
The Wall Street Journal 26 Jul 2023
Summary
- Dangerous temperatures will continue in parts of the U.S., according to National Weather Service
Punishingly high temperatures have been stifling much of the Northern Hemisphere this summer, with record heat reported in swaths of North America and Europe, as well as parts of Africa and Asia. Last month was the hottest June ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Early July saw the Earth’s hottest week on record.
