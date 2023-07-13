ISRO is set to launch its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3 with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) being a significant contributor to India's space program for more than five decades. The company played a crucial role in the launch of the LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan Mission, showcasing its expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and skilled workforce.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is prepared to launch its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, July 14 at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance as it aims to establish India as the fourth country to successfully land its spacecraft on the moon's surface.

Manufacturing of critical booster segments

L&T's involvement in the Chandrayaan Mission started with the manufacturing and proof pressure testing of critical booster segments, including the head end segment, middle segment, and nozzle bucket flange. These segments, with a diameter of 3.2 meters, were produced at L&T's Facility in Powai.

Supply of ground and flight umbilical plates

L&T supplied ground and flight umbilical plates, manufactured at its hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility in Coimbatore.

Mr. AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head of L&T Defence, expressed the company's privilege in partnering with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for nationally important space programs. L&T aims to leverage its long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in future space programs as the space sector opens up for the Indian industry." The Space sector is opening up for the Indian Industry and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in Space Programmes of the future," said Mr AT Ramchandani.

L&T's contributions ahead of schedule

L&T's hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility fulfilled the stringent quality and timeline requirements for the production of space hardware for India's third Moon mission. All subsystems were delivered ahead of schedule, showcasing L&T's commitment to meeting project timelines.

Key role in launch vehicle system integration

The company also played a vital role in the system integration of the Launch Vehicle for the Indian Space Programme. L&T's Precision Monopulse Tracking Radar (PMTR) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota has been instrumental in fast acquisition and tracking of launch vehicles. The company also commissioned the Deep Space Networking Antenna at Byalalu, which is essential for exploratory missions.

L&T's ongoing partnership with ISRO

L&T has established itself as a long-term trusted partner of ISRO, contributing to the production of various hardware components for missions such as Chandrayaan-1 and 2, Gaganyaan, and Mangalyaan. The company's expertise and capabilities have played a vital role in India's space exploration endeavours.