Mr. AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head of L&T Defence, expressed the company's privilege in partnering with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for nationally important space programs. L&T aims to leverage its long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in future space programs as the space sector opens up for the Indian industry." The Space sector is opening up for the Indian Industry and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in Space Programmes of the future," said Mr AT Ramchandani.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}