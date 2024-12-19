When it comes to science and space, astronauts are the real daredevils. They explore the cosmos and embark on missions to unlock the universe's secrets. However, being an astronaut is not only about floating in zero gravity and clicking jaw-dropping Earth photographs from space; it is a high-stakes job. These astronauts endure gruelling training and extreme conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian-American astronaut and retired US Navy Captain Sunita Williams, who has already spent 322 days floating in space since June 2024, is considered a legend.

About Sunita Williams: Selected as a NASA astronaut in 1998, Williams has participated in two missions—Expeditions 14/1 and 32/33. She is one of the astronauts who has spent countless hours in space and exploring the cosmos.

In her recent exploration, she was sent to space on June 5, 2024, with another astronaut Butch Wilmore on a Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Both Williams and Wilmore transitioned to life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as key members of Expedition 71/72.

According to a report by NASA, Williams and Wilmore's journey is expected to conclude in February 2025 when they return to Earth on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. They will be joined by NASA's Nick Hague and Roscosmos' Aleksander Gorbunov -- on NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission, reported the Times of India.

How much do NASA astronauts get paid? Reports say that NASA pays its civilian astronauts based on specifically grades GD-13 to GS-15, which are determined by the US government pay scales.

Here are the pay grades:

GS-13: $81,216 to $105,579 annually, up to $8,898.25/month or $50.50/hour.

GS-14: $95,973 to $124,764 annually, up to $10.397/month or $59.78/hour.

GS-15: Up to $146,757 annually

The pay depends on the level of responsibilities and expertise an astronaut requires for NASA's mission.

Other benefits to Sunita Williams by NASA: 1) Health insurance: She was provided comprehensive health insurance by NASA to support her physical demands.

2) Training: She was provided advanced training for astronauts.

3) Psychological support: Like other astronauts, she and her family received psychological support before, during and after each space mission.

4) Travel allowances: Astronauts like Williams receive symbolic travel insurance.

5) Insurance protection: NASA protects its astronauts in case of occupational health issues or mission-related incidents.