How scientists went to an asteroid to sample the Sun

It was, Dante Lauretta told his audience at an American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco, like seeing an old friend after “seven years [and] a journey of 3bn miles". Sitting in front of him in the Utah desert on the morning of September 24th, “a little charred and worse for wear", was a capsule about the size of a washing-machine drum. The last time he and his colleagues had seen it had been when they had packed it up ready to be launched into space from Cape Canaveral in the summer of 2016.