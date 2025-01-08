How the Gulf’s rulers want to harness the power of science

Currently, the UAE spends just 1.5% of its GDP on research and development, Qatar just 0.7% and Saudi Arabia 0.5% (see chart 1). This is short of the 2.7% average among countries in the OECD, but that is partly because the region is not taking a “kitchen-sink" approach and spreading its funding across every imaginable project, says Sarah Al Amiri, the chair of the Emirates Science Council and the UAE’s minister of state for public education. Nevertheless, the Research Development and Innovation Authority in Saudi Arabia, set up in 2021, hopes to invest 2.5% of the kingdom’s gdp in research, development and innovation by 2040. Qatari officials are planning to double their country’s current spending levels by the end of this decade, with about three-fifths coming from businesses. R&D is no longer just a “nice-to-have," says Hilal Lashuel, a neuroscience professor and an adviser to Sheikha Moza, the chairwoman of the Qatar Foundation, a body that oversees that country’s universities and scientific research.