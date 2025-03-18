How to improve clinical trials
Summary
- Involving more participants can lead to new medical insights
Last year Roche, a Swiss pharmaceutical firm, published a review of the clinical trials on neurological drugs it had held between 2016 and 2021. It found that black people were under-represented in all but one. Surprisingly, that news represents progress, because it shows that trial organisers are becoming more aware of a dangerous bias that sets back the safety and efficacy of medical treatments.